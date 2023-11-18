Girls basketball: Kezaria Mitchell, DeKalb hold off Belvidere North for first win

DeKalb’s Kezaria Mitchell brings the ball up court against the Belvidere North defense during their game Friday in the Mark Einwich Rockets Kick-Off Tournament at Burlington Central High School. (Mark Busch)

BURLINGTON – Up by as much as 14 in the fourth quarter, DeKalb’s lead against Belvidere North had dwindled to five on Friday as the Blue Thunder press forced the Barbs into repeated turnovers.

But Kezaria Mitchell drove to the hoop with 3:21 left, pushing the lead back to seven as the Barbs held on for a 46-40 win at the Mark Einwich Rockets Kick-Off Tournament.

“It could have been better,” Mitchell said. “We kind of fell apart a little bit but we still maintained and hustled to get the win.”

Mitchell had a team-high 11 points and 13 rebounds in the win for the Barbs (1-2), who dropped the first two games of the tournament.

DeKalb led 39-25 after a putback early in the fourth from Cayla Evans, who also had 11 points to go with four rebounds and six steals. But Belvidere North (0-3) scored the next nine, with eight coming off DeKalb turnovers.

“We have to work on these things, be a team that always works on fundamentals,” Mitchell said. “We shouldn’t have to go through that but we had to.”

Me’She Eubanks added a 3-pointer for the Barbs with 1:26 left to push the lead to 45-36. The Barbs will face Auburn (1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Barbs never trailed in the win. They scored the first nine points in just over 3 minutes, with Evans scoring the last four of the run.

DeKalb coach Brad Bjelk said he liked the effort the Barbs showed in the win.

“We got kind of exposed with not being patient and breaking the press,” Bjelk said. “They got us to commit some turnovers and got them right back in the game.”

DeKalb turned the ball over 30 times in the win. Alicia Johnson added nine points and six rebounds for the Barbs.

Bjelk said not only did he like what he saw from Mitchell, who he expects to be a big contributor for the Barbs this year, he also said Evans had a big night.

“She’s been a good leader and came through with some good defense,” Bjelk said. “She hit some big shots too throughout the game. As a senior she’s someone we’re really depending on.”

In other action from Friday, Kaneland overcame an injury to senior point guard Lexi Schueler to knock off Prairie Ridge, 32-28.

“I told the girls that’s the most proud I’ve been of the team,” Kaneland coach Brian Claesson said. “Our leader, Lexi Schueler, dives for a ball right right before half, and I think it’s a broken nose. Blood everywhere. It would have been easy for the girls to say, ‘We’re not going to come back from this.’”

Junior guard Kendra Brown led the Knights (2-1) with a game-high 19 points and three 3-pointers. Her last 3 of the game at the top of the key gave Kaneland a 31-28 lead with 50 seconds remaining. Kaneland will face host Burlington Central at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the championship bracket, Sycamore dropped its semifinal to Lake Park, 39-31. The Spartans will face Moline for third place at 2 p.m Saturday.

The Lancers (3-0) stymied two of the top scorers for the Spartans (2-1), Lexi Carlsen and Sophia Klacik. Neither scored while Monroe McGhee led Sycamore with 19 points.

“You tip your hat to them, they had a good game plan to shut them down,” Sycamore coach Adam Wickness said. “But I feel like we were kind of apprehensive offensively and didn’t move the ball they way we typically have.”

• Shaw Local sports reporter Alex Kantecki contributed to this report.