NIU women drop third straight: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, November 16, 2023

Womens Basketball
Southern Indiana 66, Northern Illinois 60: At Evansville, Indiana, Jayden Marable scored 14 points and dished out five assists, but the Huskies couldn’t overcome the hot shooting by Vanessa Shafford of Southern Indiana. Shafford went 9 for 15 from the floor and led all scorers with 21 points as NIU dropped its third straight to open the season. Sidney McCrea and Kortney Drake scored 12 points apiece for NIU (0-3).
Girls Basketball
Polo 61, Hinckley-Big Rock 59: At Hinckley, the Marcos and Royals battled to the end before Polo took the hard-fought win. Anna Herrmann led H-BR with 21 points. Raven Wagner added 13 and Sami Carlino nine. Payton Murphy contributed eight for the Royals (0-1).
Pecatonica 46, Genoa-Kingston 25: At Oregon, Ally Poegel led the Cogs with 12 points at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament. Ari Rich added five points for GK (0-3).