Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, November 15

Girls basketball
Hiawatha 36, Westminster Christian 26: At Hiawatha, Nelly Delvalle scored 14 points to lead the Hawks to a nonconference win.
Sycamore 61, Auburn 47: At Burlington, the Spartans picked up a nonconference victory.
St. Edward 59, Genoa-Kingston 48: At Oregon Blackhawk Center, Presley Meyer put up 18 points but the Cogs fell in Oregon Tournament action.
Ally Poegel added 11 and Lizzy Davis scored eight.
Moline 50, Kaneland 43: At Burlington, the Knights battled but fell short in nonconference action.
St. Charles North 55, DeKalb 15: At Burlington, the Barbs fell in Burlington Central Tournament play.
Boys bowling
Sycamore 3,315, Sterling 2,949: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, the Spartans defeated the Golden Warriors by 366 pins.
Ryan Voyles paced Sycamore with a 630 series (263, 214, 153).