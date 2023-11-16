November 15, 2023
Daily Chronicle
Daily Chronicle

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, November 15

Hiawatha, Sycamore win girls basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Hiawatha 36, Westminster Christian 26: At Hiawatha, Nelly Delvalle scored 14 points to lead the Hawks to a nonconference win.

Sycamore 61, Auburn 47: At Burlington, the Spartans picked up a nonconference victory.

St. Edward 59, Genoa-Kingston 48: At Oregon Blackhawk Center, Presley Meyer put up 18 points but the Cogs fell in Oregon Tournament action.

Ally Poegel added 11 and Lizzy Davis scored eight.

Moline 50, Kaneland 43: At Burlington, the Knights battled but fell short in nonconference action.

St. Charles North 55, DeKalb 15: At Burlington, the Barbs fell in Burlington Central Tournament play.

Boys bowling

Sycamore 3,315, Sterling 2,949: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, the Spartans defeated the Golden Warriors by 366 pins.

Ryan Voyles paced Sycamore with a 630 series (263, 214, 153).

