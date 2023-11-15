Man charged in Fourth of July 2022 DeKalb Liquor Mart burglary

Bernard W. Childs, 29, of Hazel Crest in Cook County, is charged with burglary and attempted burglary stemming from a July 4, 2022 break-in at DeKalb Liquor Mart, according to DeKalb County court records filed Aug. 31, 2023. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A Hazel Crest man has been charged in a 2022 burglary of a DeKalb liquor store which authorities said cost DeKalb Liquor Mart about $49,000 in damages, according to court records.

Bernard W. Childs, 29, of Hazel Crest in Cook County, is charged with burglary and attempted burglary, according to DeKalb County court records filed Aug. 31.

Prosecutors alleged Childs is one of four people who smashed out the glass front door of the liquor store, 1352 E. Dresser Road in DeKalb, around 2:32 a.m. July 4, 2022, and stole numerous items from the business.

DeKalb police responded to a report of a burglary alarm at the liquor store after the owner was notified of the alarm and “remotely observed four masked suspects stealing numerous items from the store and loading them into vehicles parked in front,” court records state.

DeKalb police officers arrived at the liquor store as the masked people were leaving. Officers attempted to stop one of the vehicles, which fled at a high rate of speed, according to records.

“Officers eventually terminated that pursuit, and the suspects were not arrested,” DeKalb police write in an arrest synopsis filed in DeKalb County court Aug. 31.

Surveillance footage from the scene reviewed by DeKalb police reportedly shows the masked people smashing a front window and breaking into the store, according to court records. One of the vehicles was discovered as registered to Childs, who was later arrested on an unrelated case and interviewed by DeKalb police.

Childs allegedly admitted to DeKalb police that he also was involved in a second burglary attempt days before, on July 2, at American Liquors, 159 W. Lincoln Highway.

“Childs also admitted that he was a lookout when he and his associates broke the front door of American Liquors on July 2nd, 2022 ... intending to commit a burglary but could not gain entry,” DeKalb police wrote in records filed Aug. 31 in DeKalb County court.

A warrant was issued for Childs’ arrest Aug. 31, records show. He was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury Oct. 10. A court search for Bernard Childs did not reveal any other criminal charges in DeKalb County.

Childs was arrested on Nov. 8. He was ordered released from jail during a pretrial hearing Nov. 9. The DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent him.

He’s next ordered to appear for arraignment at 9 a.m. on Dec. 6.