Survey says DeKalb County residents want more support addressing mental health needs

Quiana Jones (right) speaks Nov. 6, 2023 at the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board Town Hall meeting held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – About one in every four individuals who responded to a survey commissioned by the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board said they’re not aware of local mental health services.

Among those respondents, data indicates that 30.6% are not currently receiving mental health services.

The findings from the survey were the focus this week of a town hall meeting held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb hosted by DeKalb County officials who focus on mental health in the community.

Quiana Jones, co-chair for DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board Collaboration for Equity and Belonging Behavioral Healthcare Committee, said that in an ideal world, everyone would be aware of the mental health services in the community and there would be no mental illness to address.

“We have some work to do,” Jones said. “The only way to get that work done is if we’re all involved.”

A majority of survey respondents indicated that they would prefer to receive support from a mental health professional at their provider’s office.

Certain respondents, such as those who identify as members of the LGBTQ communities, said they would benefit from seeking mental support in alternate formats such as virtually at home with a mental health professional.

Many of those who identify as Black said they would prefer to meet at their church with a pastor, spiritual adviser or church member.

About 65% of Black respondents indicated that they would prefer to meet with a mental health professional who’s similar to them in terms of race.

At the same time, 14% of Black respondents said they’re more likely to believe that a mental health professional does not understand or relate to their issue, according to survey results.

DeKalb resident Lisa King said she thinks that a lot of young people who are in crisis could benefit from providers who are capable of connecting with their clients on a cultural level. But she said she believes it’s unfortunate that there aren’t more mental health professionals taking cultural competency into account.

“I think the pay is a big deal,” King said. “I think that’s the point of it. But I think if you’re going to be in it, be in it to win it. There are enough people that need support and that need help and assistance.

“I also think that those of us that are professionals have to work within sometimes informal situations. So we have to work in church. We have to work in schools. Sometimes that takes us out of those parameters and those boxes that all of the credentials tell us, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get this many hours.’ ”

Dori Delacruz speaks Nov. 6, 2023 at the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board Town Hall Meeting held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Among those who completed the survey, some desires expressed were for more support or peer groups, the development of an intensive outpatient treatment center and partial hospitalization programs in DeKalb County.

The community’s calls for more mental health support come amid a national shortage for therapists and a mental health emergency among youth.

Sabrina Nicholson, director at Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center – Behavioral Health Services, said Northwestern Medicine is looking to make a dent in the area’s need for additional youth mental health resources.

“We’re also very excited about … opening an intensive outpatient program for adolescents hopefully in the beginning of December,” Nicholson said.

That program will serve teenagers ages 13 to 17.

Nicholson said it won’t be long thereafter that Northwestern Medicine plans to open a partial hospitalization program for adolescents.

“That could [provide] five days per week of care for a kiddo who needs it,” she said. “We take multiple types of payers for that program as well. So [we’re] excited to bring that to the community with everything going on.”

Deanna Cada, executive director for the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board, said that there’s a recruitment problem in the behavioral health field and that if things are going to improve, it must start inside out.

“It’s a very hard field,” Cada said. “It doesn’t pay very much, and you end up with a lot of student loans. As we try to recruit people, we have to have a better story to tell.”

The survey identified cost, insurance and long wait times among the barriers that preclude some people from seeking professional mental health treatment.

Quiana Jones speaks Nov. 6, 2023 at the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board Town Hall meeting held at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Hispanic and Latino respondents were among those most likely to want mental health services available in their preferred language only to believe that it’s not an option.

But for older populations that may not be tech savvy, telehealth could present a tall order for some people to connect with a mental health professional.

It doesn’t have to be this way, said Dori Delacruz, owner of the local counseling business Walk and Talk and a committee member for the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board Collaboration for Equity and Belonging Behavioral Healthcare Committee.

“I think a lot of people don’t use their [employee assistance program],” Delacruz said. “A lot of times if they have private insurance, they usually start with sometimes five to eight sessions depending on your EAP. … You can always start there. Then, if you like that therapist and they accept your insurance there, then you can see that person through your EAP.”

Cada said she was pleased to see how much of the community showed up for a town hall on mental health.

“Everyone says it’s the No. 1 problem in our community, but nobody wants to talk about it,” Cada said. “We need to make people realize what is and what is not a mental health crisis. We need to have help all along the way.”