Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, November 13, 2023

Girls Basketball

Kaneland 52, Marengo 34: At Burlington, Kendra Brown scored 19 points to lead the Knights at the Mark Einwich Girls Basketball Tournament. Sam Kerry hit a pair of three’s and finished with 10 points for Kaneland (1-0).

Sycamore 52, Prairie Ridge 36: At Burlington, it was quite the season debut for Sycamore senior Lexi Carlsen. At the Mark Einwich Girls Basketball Tournament, Carlsen scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Spartans. Carlsen also nailed all 11 of her free throws as the Spartans improved to 1-0. Quinn Carrier added seven points for Sycamore.

Belvidere 60, Genoa-Kingston 47: At Belvidere, the Cogs fell behind 22-7 at the half and couldn’t make it all the way back in the nonconference season opener for both teams. Ally Poegel and Presley Mayer had 11 points each for GK (0-1).

