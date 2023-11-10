The Local Scene in DeKalb County: Veterans Day, DeKalb Toy Show, NIU Jazz Ensemble and more

Steve Korth, a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Rochelle American Legion Post 403, listens to speakers during the 2022 DeKalb County Courthouse 24-Hour Veterans Vigil opening ceremony. A number of events are planned Saturday to mark Veterans Day. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

1. Veterans Day events: A number of events are planned throughout DeKalb County for Veterans Day Saturday. To view a list, visit shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle. Don’t see your event listed? Email the Daily Chronicle newsroom at news@daily-chronicle.com by 4 p.m. Thursday to be included.

2. DeKalb Toy Show: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. The 14th annual show is presented by Brian’s Pro Shop & Hobby in DeKalb. For information, visit briansproshopandhobby.com.

3. “Havana’s Black Renaissance”: The Center for Latino and Latin American Studies at Northern Illinois University will host a free film screening at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. No tickets are required. The film has English subtitles.

Through the voices of more than 30 contemporary Cuban intellectuals, among them Nancy Morejón, María del Carmen Barcia, Martínez Furé, Eugenio Hernández Espinosa, Georgina Herrera, Miguel Barnet, Rigoberto López, Diago, “Choco,” Lescay, Magdalena Campos-Pons, Víctor Fowler, Gloria Rolando, and Roberto Zurbano, the documentary presents reflections on the development of Havana’s Black Renaissance, the Afro-Cuban intelligentsia who emerged and continued to develop through multiple generations after the 1959 Cuban Revolution, according to organizers.

For more information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Northern Illinois University Jazz Ensemble Concert: Set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Building’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall on NIU campus, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. In the same venue, the NIU Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Tickets are available online only.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit niumusic.universitytickets.com

5. Pet Meet and Greet: Meet your future fluffy family member from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Blumen Gardens during its Holiday Open House weekend. Genoa-based Open Door Coffee will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with St. Charles-based Tiny & Tall Rescue.

Blumen Gardens’ Holiday Open House runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit blumengardens.com/events.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.