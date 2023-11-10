NIU performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” begin

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance opened its next production, the comedy play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Friday.

The play will run through Nov. 18, according to a news release.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” originally written by William Shakespeare, focuses on various stories connected by Theseus and Hippolyta’s wedding. The stories include four young lovers and a group of actors rehearsing for the wedding. The two groups end up being pranked by fairies who live in the forest.

The cast features King Johnson as Theseus, Skylee Pierce as Hippolyta, Maya Paletta as Egeus, Emma Vaughn as Lysander, Brennan Olson as Demetrius, Avery Flores as Philostrate, Abby Lamoreaux as Hermia, Kyara Chisolm as Helena, Cornelia Hayes as Peter Quince, Sophia Dimond as Snug, Tyler Page as Nick Bottom, Tonio Horn as Francis Flute, Rylan Johnson as Tom Snout, Raeanna Tremethick as Robin Starveling, Hardy Louihis as Oberon, Sydney Hamill as Titania, Audrey Geysbeek as Puck, Skylee Pierce as First Fairy, David Alvarado as Cobweb, Destiny Davis as Mustard-Seed, Maya Paletta as Pease-Blossom, and Derek May as Moth.

The NIU production will be directed by Melanie Keller. Keller has performed in theater and television. She is also the associate artistic director of First Folio Theatre in Oak Brook.

Tickets are available for purchase. To buy tickets, visit go.niu.edu/arts-tickets.

Performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Nov. 16 and 17 at the Black Box Theatre in the NIU Stevens Building. There will also be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 18.

For information, visit niu.edu/theatre.