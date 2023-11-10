Daily Chronicle 2023 girls basketball season preview: 5 to watch

Sycamore's Lexi Carlsen goes to the basket against Kaneland's Kendra Brown during the Class 3A regional final game Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Lexi Carlsen, sr., PG, Sycamore

The daughter of NIU head women’s basketball coach Lisa Carlsen, Lexi Carlsen has carved out a very nice career and name for herself at Sycamore High School. In her senior season, she is on track to score her 1000th point, as well as set the Spartans all-time assists record. She has also recently signed to play for NIU next year.



Kaneland's Kendra Brown and Sycamore's Monroe McGhee fight for a loose ball during the Class 3A regional final game Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Kendra Brown, jr., G, Kaneland

Brown has been a scoring machine for the Knights in her career. So much so that if she can continue her pace, she will get her 1000th career point sometime at the end of her junior season, becoming one of the fastest players to hit 1000 career points in Knights history. She would need to average just over 13.3 points a game over 31 games to accomplish it.

Hinckley-Big Rock’s Anna Herrmann shoots a jumper during practice Monday, June 19, 2023, at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Herrmann was a Daily Chronicle All-Area honorable mention last season on a Royals squad that finished 21-13. Look for Herrmann to step up and be a leader this season and lead the Royals on their quest for a Little Ten Conference title.

Dixon’s Hannah Steinmeyer looks to score in the paint over DeKalb's Cayla Evans during their game Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)



Cayla Evans, sr., G/F, DeKalb

Evans made the Daily Chronicle All-Area second team last season. DeKalb wants to take that next step and get back to .500, and a lot of that will hinge on Evans being a stabilizing force for the Barbs.

Sycamore's Monroe McGhee drives to the basket as L-P's Bailey Pode defends on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

Monroe McGhee, sr., G, Sycamore

McGhee averaged nine points per game last year with almost six boards a game. With more minutes to go around, McGhee could be a candidate to see a boost in her numbers and touches this year.

