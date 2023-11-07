Portion of Fairview Drive in DeKalb to close temporarily due to I-88 work

Shaw Local file photo – Improvements to Peace Road near I-88 in DeKalb will temporarily prompt the closure of a portion of Fairview Drive beginning Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, through Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, according to a news release. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – Improvements to Peace Road near I-88 in DeKalb will temporarily prompt the closure of a portion of Fairview Drive beginning Monday, Nov. 13 through Wednesday, Nov. 22, according to a news release.

Actions taken by the city to restrict access to the roadway are meant to expedite planned improvements aimed at widening Peace Road, from the tollway to the Fairview Drive intersection. City staff have said the project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

The project also consists of measures to improve safety at the intersection and resurfacing from Peace Road to Route 38. The latter is expected to be completed as part of a larger, multiyear project to widen Peace Road, from the tollway to the railroad overpass, according to the city.

The city plans to restrict access to and from Peace Road from the west leg of the Fairview Drive intersection.

A detour will be posted using Macom Drive as an alternate route that motorists can consider, according to the city.