David Coit scored 14 points but the NIU men’s basketball team lost its season opener at No. 5 Marquette 92-70 on Monday.

Philmon Gebrewhit added 11 points for the Huskies. Yanic Konan Niederhauser added a team-best 11 rebounds, six on the offensive glass, to go with nine points.

The Huskies shot 37.1% from the floor and 26.9% from 3-point range.

NIU is home at 3 p.m. Saturday against Appalachian State and at 7 p.m. Monday against Illinois Tech.