One dead, two others including child seriously injured in DeKalb County crash

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

One person has died and three others, including a child, suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash in rural DeKalb County over the weekend, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred at 12:42 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Illinois State Route 23 and Perry Road, south of DeKalb and north of Waterman, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Names of those involved, including the deceased, have not yet been announced as of 6 a.m. Monday morning pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.

A sedan was headed westbound and allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign at Rt. 23, according to the sheriff’s office. A Ford pickup truck traveling southbound on Rt. 23 collided with the sedan at the intersection.

One passenger of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. The sedan’s driver and another passenger suffered serious injuries. The other passenger, a minor, was flown to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Illinois in Chicago. The sedan’s driver was flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, according to the news release. The driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story which will be updated.