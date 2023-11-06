Nothing spooky about inaugural Day of the Dead celebration in DeKalb

Ballet Nueva Generación of Rochelle Township High School took to the floor at La Calle Bar and Music Venue on Nov. 4, 2023, during the inaugural Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life." (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Dozens of people filled the streets of DeKalb on Saturday, coming together to march in a colorful parade in celebration of lost loved ones.

It was part of the inaugural Day of the Dead “Celebration of Life,” as dancers wearing traditional costumes and community members made their way down North Third Street from the DeKalb Public Library to La Calle Bar and Music Venue.

“It always feels great to be able to showcase [our culture] to everybody, especially those who are not in our culture, that can see all those pretty things that we can do,” said Sitlaly Suarez-Garcia, a member of the Ballet Nueva Generación of Rochelle Township High School.

Event organizer Laura Anderson, the owner of Create Health Mobility Clinic, said she hoped to set a warm, inviting community-oriented tone for all to enjoy by hosting the event.

“Halloween is always confused with the holiday,” Anderson said. “It’s often said, ‘is this Mexican Halloween?’ That is part of the educational component, making sure that everybody knows that it is not Halloween. It is a cultural and traditional celebration. It is not somber; it not sad, although that it is part of it. Because losing somebody is never a happy thing. But [the celebration] is to help grieve through community, laughter and memories.”

There were plenty of activities for children and families throughout the city’s downtown.

At the library, for example, there were 10 ofrendas on display for public viewing. Each altar was decorated with papel picado, candles and goodies, favorite objects and pictures of lost loves ones.

Also during the event, Hola with WNIJ-FM set up shop outside the library, giving people a chance to share their stories on the radio.

DeKalb resident Brian Balika stood near his wife, watching as their 4-year-old daughter, Saelyn, got her face painted at the library.

“I like the family aspect of remembering those who came before us,” Brian Balika said. “I think that’s important.”

Brian Balika, who is white, said he knew about Day of the Dead before coming to Saturday’s event.

“I have a lot of students who are Mexican, so some of them celebrate that,” Brian Balika said. “And we were married on the Day of the Dead.”

Elsewhere at La Calle Bar and Music Venue, Ballet Nueva Generación took to the floor to perform.

At El Jimador Mexican Grill, a community ofrenda, or altar, was on display for public viewing.

DeKalb resident Megan Arreola said she likes how Day of the Dead stands for something of significance.

“It’s just an honor and celebration of the afterlife for everybody whose passed on. … And [it’s] not forgetting them and honoring them for having us here,” Arreola said.

Arreola said the perfect Day of the Dead celebration is not hard to define: It comes down to “having fun, celebrating and enjoying the moment and everything that it stands for.”

Anderson, noting the community’s excitement and curiosity leading up to the event, said she has long considered the inaugural Day of the Dead celebration a success.

She did not turn down the idea of making the celebration an annual event in town.

“People showing up asking questions, changing their minds, wanting to know more, wanting to build their own ofrendas within their own community or families, that’s what I think would make it successful.”