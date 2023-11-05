November 05, 2023
Register to vote, sign up for January drivers services event at upcoming DeKalb Township booth

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township will host an information booth Tuesday at the DeKalb Public Library, where residents will be able to register to vote or put their name down for a January drivers services event hosted by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the booth from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in its main lobby, according to a news release.

Visiting the booth is free and open to the public.

Attendees will be able to learn about township resources and programs. Participants can receive voter registration services from a deputy registrar.

The township also will accept reservations for a mobile driver services event Jan. 23.

For information, call 815-758-8282 or 815-895-7147.