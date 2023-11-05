Kaneland fourth, DeKalb’s Barraza 11th at state cross country: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for

Cross country
Kaneland 4th at Detweiller Park: The Kaneland boys cross country team took fourth on Saturday at the Class 2A state championships, while DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza was 11th in the 3A race at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
The Knights finished with 200 points, 17 points off a top-three finish. Marion won the title with 112 points. Evan Nosek finished sixth for the Knights in 14:47.36, while teammate David Valkanov was ninth in 14:53.68, the two medalists for the Knights. Evan Whildin was the third-highest finishing Knight, taking 36th in 15:16.99.
In the 3A boys race, Barraza finished in 14:36.66 for the Barbs to claim his medal, just 0.61 off a 10th-place finish and 14 seconds from a top-five showing. In the 3A girls race, Korima Gonzalez finished in 19:23.59, taking 198th.
Sycamore’s Naif al Harby was 35th in the 2A boys race in 15:16.9, while teammate Corey Goff was 150th in 16:20.23.
In the 1A girls race, Genoa-Kingston freshman Emma James was 151st in 20:19.55.
Girls swimming
St. Charles North Sectional: The DeKalb-Sycamore co-op was fifth with 102 points, with sophomore Molly Allison qualifying in two events.
Allison clocked a 1:54.61 to take fourth in the 200-yard freestyle. She was sixth in the 100 free in 52.89, but hit qualifying times in both.