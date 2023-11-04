Proven Winners gets $13.9K DeKalb city grant to spruce up building

Proven Winners is seen Oct. 27, 2023 at 1600 E. Lincoln Highway, Suite F., in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Proven Winners, the DeKalb-based national garden center, is looking to spruce up its headquarters using a $13,935 city of DeKalb grant to help.

At a recent public meeting, the DeKalb City Council voted to extend the tax increment financing grant through the city’s architectural improvement program.

“It’s great to see a city who’s willing to support local businesses with efforts that help beautify the area, as well as provide some safety elements for our tenants and guests,” said Marshall Dirks, vice president of marketing for Proven Winners.

Proven Winners, 1600 E. Lincoln Highway, Suite F, intends to use the grant to make improvements which will include a fresh coat of paint for the exterior of the main building, vestibule awnings, additional exterior lighting and an AED device, according to city documents.

Dirks said the improvements would not only be beneficial to Proven Winners but other neighboring tenants.

Proven Winners occupies space in the former Farm and Fleet building at Industrial Drive and Lincoln Highway.

“It would create a more inviting atmosphere for all tenants who come to the building and customers,” Dirks said of the planned improvements.

City staff said they supported the funding request as it would facilitate further upgrades to neighboring properties.

Typically, architectural improvement program grants are awarded by the city to establishments bound by the downtown TIF district. The city, however, has set aside a portion of its 2023 budget to support establishments that do not belong in those areas, according to city documents.

Dirks gave kudos to local property manager Brad Rubeck, who submitted the grant application on behalf of Proven Winners. Dirks said the improvements likely wouldn’t be completed had it not been for the grant.

“It would have taken us a longer period of time to do all the improvements,” Dirks said. “This definitely has helped us speed up making a number of key improvements at once due to the city’s participation.”

To date, the city has expended $25,000 toward establishments that fall outside the boundaries of the downtown TIF district, according to city council documents.