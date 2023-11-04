Create Health Mobility Clinic celebrates 1 year in DeKalb

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Create Health Mobility Clinic with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Create Health Mobility Clinic’s one-year anniversary and welcomed it to the Chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated Create Health Mobility Clinic joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 23, according to a news release.

Create Health Mobility Clinic, 308 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, helps clients make a wellness plan to improve their daily lives through refined biomechanical dysfunction.

For information, visit createhealth815.com.