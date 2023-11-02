Jesmer: DeKalb Trash Squirrels collected over 12K pounds of garbage since 2020. What are you doing to help?

Editor’s note: This is the November installment of a monthly column written by the city of DeKalb’s Citizens Environmental Commission that focuses on increased awareness of issues such as promoting projects and ordinance changes involved in recycling, reducing energy consumption and planting native habitat. The Commission acts in an advisory capacity to city staff and the DeKalb City Council.

Do you live by the motto, “Reduce, reuse and recycle?”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans throw out 4.9 pounds of trash per person every day. That’s almost 1,800 pounds of materials per American every year. Much of that goes directly out the window of a moving car. Are you ever tempted to make a citizen’s arrest when you see this happening?

One DeKalb-based group is making a difference and fighting waste by picking up trash around the city.

Beginning in 2020, Trash Squirrels has picked up more than 10,000 pounds of garbage, piece by piece. In 2021, volunteers participated in 23 group events and collected 6,222 pounds of trash. In 2022, volunteers collected 4,903 pounds at 18 events. This year, 20 events took place and 2,358 pounds of trash was collected.

Since 2020, that’s 61 times that people put the common interest first and gave their time and effort to make our fair city more beautiful, and more than 12,000 pounds of garbage was removed from the city streets.

Beyond that, volunteers of all ages are setting the example in the community, and some are training their children to be a part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

As you are eating out or even making dinner at home, what choices are you making to reduce, reuse and recycle?

Many restaurants are now offering wooden straws and utensils, and some food producers are stepping up to reduce unnecessary packaging materials. In my home life, my daughters refuse to let me purchase pre-packaged broccoli. This is just one example of the countless decisions each of us needs to make every day to be more responsible global citizens.

Here in DeKalb, lots of organizations are stepping up and enabling folks to recycle during hosted events. But on a daily basis, there are several ways that you can reuse common household items like the cardboard core of your paper towels, including using them to start and plant seeds in a biodegradable container.

Also, the holidays are coming and bulbs on those strings of lights will go out. Did you know that the DeKalb Health Department will take those broken bulbs off your hands and dispose of them responsibly? Best Buy also will recycle your household electronics any day of the week. WNIJ radio constantly reminds you that donating your old car provides funding for local news and information.

As you go about your day, remember that environmental consciousness is a lifestyle and a mindset rooted in intention with real life consequences. Consider taking a shopping bag with you when you walk your dog to pick up trash in your neighborhood. With just 15 minutes a day, imagine the collective difference concerned citizens can make.

For more information about ways you can reduce, reuse and recycle, visit the Citizens’ Environmental Commission at bit.ly/DklbCEC and the City of DeKalb Facebook page.