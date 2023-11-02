Celebrate lives of lost loved ones at Day of the Dead event in DeKalb

The community ofrenda Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, that is set up at El Jimador Mexican Grill in DeKalb. DeKalb will be hosting a Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life" Saturday, Nov. 4. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – It will be no ordinary day walking the streets of downtown DeKalb on Saturday, when organizers behind the first Day of the Dead celebration said they’ll be keeping the spirits of loved ones long passed at front of mind.

The inaugural Day of the Dead “Celebration of Life” is expected to take place from 2 to 5:30 p.m., bringing with it plenty of music, food and dance.

“It’s a celebration of life, as well as a celebration of those who have passed,” said Laura Anderson, the owner of Create Health Mobility Clinic, who is organizing the event. “Those who are in mourning can mourn in a more positive, uplifting light. It’s traditionally celebrated among family and friends but also among community. That community representation allows people to not have to mourn alone. It’s a holiday that helps the next generation learn more about who their family members are, what they’ve done, where they come from.”

Festivities will kick off with a parade at 2:30 p.m. Saturday starting from the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., and ending at La Calle Bar and Music Venue, 263 E. Lincoln Highway. Many other downtown businesses have activities planned throughout the day.

The community ofrenda Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, that is set up at El Jimador Mexican Grill in DeKalb. DeKalb will be hosting a Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life" Saturday, Nov. 4. (Mark Busch)

Anderson, who is Mexican American, said that when her ancestors became Americans, many generations after lost ties to the traditions and culture of their heritage.

“As a teenager [and] as a kid, I’ve always celebrated Day of the Dead,” Anderson said. “But I didn’t know much about it where I grew up here in DeKalb.”

“It’s a celebration of life, as well as a celebration of those who have passed. Those who are in mourning, can mourn in a more positive uplifting light. It’s traditionally celebrated among family and friends but also among community. That community representation, it allows people to not have to mourn alone.” — Laura Anderson

Anderson became determined not to lose all connection to her heritage. A unique part of the celebration is creating ofrenda, an alter for dead loved ones where people can bring offerings and tokens of their favorite memories.

“My grandmother had passed away when I was 15,” she said. “That’s when I really started looking into it and getting more involved. Our families have always created ofrenda. We just never decorated with the sugar skulls. … So, actually celebrating the holiday was lost. Bringing this back to my family and then bringing it to our community, it means the world.”

In January, Anderson started planning the Day of the Dead celebration.

Among the many area businesses and organizations lending a hand to help support the event is El Jimador Mexican Grill, 260 E. Lincoln Highway.

Olivia Pacheco, one of the owners of El Jimador, said she’s stoked for the prospect of added restaurant traffic.

“We hope that there is,” Pacheco said. “Laura [Anderson] has been doing a great job trying to get the word out to people to learn what Day of the Dead is. We’re really excited. We hope that it does get busy. But we’re preparing for anything.”

Tomas Zuniga, a waiter at El Jimador Mexican Grill, checks out the community ofrenda Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, that is set up at the restaurant in DeKalb. DeKalb will be hosting a Day of the Dead "Celebration of Life" Saturday, Nov. 4. (Mark Busch)

Maria Trujillo, a server for El Jimador who does social media for the restaurant, echoed that sentiment, saying the busier it gets, the better.

“I also love getting to speak to all the customers who are curious about the event,” Trujillo said. “I can bring a little more knowledge and insight as to why we’re celebrating and why we’re doing things kind of like when we did Mexican Independence Day. We had a folkloric dance [group] come. A lot of my tables would ask me about what it was and what it meant. It’s just really nice to get to share this part of our culture with everybody.”

Anderson said she is excited for the community to take part in the inaugural event and shared an itinerary of the day:

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will have face painting along with 10 traditional ofrenda available for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Calle Bar and Music Venue, 263 E. Lincoln Highway, will serve as host to a Hispanic art gallery from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

The folkloric dance group, Ballet Nueva Generación of Rochelle Township High School, is expected to perform at 3 p.m. at La Calle Bar and Music Venue.

Debutant Beauty School, 153 N. Third St., will run a photo booth from 2 to 5:30 p.m., and stage the La Catrina Showcase after the Light Up Lincoln Highway at 5 p.m.

Safe Passage and Maurices are teaming up to hold a donation giveaway during the event.

Hola with WNIJ will conduct interviews with attendees in front of the DeKalb Public Library.

El Jimador Mexican Grill has a community ofrenda on display available for public viewing Monday through Saturday during business hours. El Jimador also will host vendor booths in the upstairs banquet room, with shopping available from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Willrett Flower Co., 302 E. Lincoln Highway, will host a flower crown workshop from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Create Health Mobility Clinic, 308 E. Lincoln Highway, will lead a flower tutorial along with workshops on how to decorate sugar skull masks.

Byers Brewing Co., 230 E. Lincoln Highway, is expected to release two Mexican-style beers and will serve as host to Amy’s of Faces which will offer caricature drawings during the event.

DeKalb County United Soccer Club will host a piñata party at 4 p.m. at Byers Brewing Company.

Anderson said her goal with organizing the event is simple.

“My hopes from this is for people like me, Mexican Americans, to come in and learn more about their culture and learn about what Day of the Dead is, learn about how they can celebrate, embrace being Mexican American and embrace being who they are in this country in this community,” she said.