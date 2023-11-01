DeKalb trick-or-treaters brave ghoulish weather for Halloween

David Corral, 2, from DeKalb, walks between his parents Sam and Julie as they trick-or-treat on Halloween Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Snowy weather did not deter trick-or-treaters from taking to the streets of DeKalb on Halloween night.

“We do this every year,” said DeKalb resident Brittney Davis. “It wasn’t this cold last year.”

Davis was strolling through a park with her two identical twin sons, Noah and Aiden, accompanying them throughout the Prairie Creek Townhome subdivision in DeKalb’s northwest side. The National Weather Service reported temperatures in the 30s throughout the evening. Earlier in the day, snow squalls brought flurries and high wind gusts across the county, bringing with it a times low visibility for some motorists on the roadways.

Noah Davis said his favorite part about Halloween is the sweet reward you get knocking on doors.

“I like trick-or-treating,” Noah said.

Brittney Davis said her favorite part is getting into the spirit of Halloween with her sons.

“It’s taking them trick-or-treating,” Davis said. “They’re always excited.”

While Brittney Davis said she’s very much into Halloween, but she isn’t ready for the cold wintry weather.

“I hate it,” she said. “I don’t like the winter or snow.”

Temperatures were expected to warm up Wednesday with highs expected near 40, though chilly nights remain in the high-20s and mid-30s through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. Friday and Saturday could warm even more, with high temperatures forecasted in the mid to upper 50s.

Kat Woods, 21, took to the Prairie Creek Townhome subdivision with a sibling and a group of friends who donned costumes in search of sweet treats.

“I’ve always loved Halloween not just the candy but spooky,” Kat Woods said.

Blake Benson, 20, of DeKalb wore a wizard costume as he trekked the streets of DeKalb. Benson said he’s been excited for Halloween night to come for quite some time.

“I was stoked,” Benson said. “I’m all about Halloween and scaring people.”

Benson said was felt some ghostly vibes.

“I definitely think that I can,” he said. “It’s part of the spirit after all.”

Zero Woods, 17, donned a skateboarder costume as she trekked the neighborhood with her friends.

“I’m wearing a multitude of layers trying to stay warm,” Zero Woods said. “I’m going trick-or-treating until the day I die.”

Zero Woods said she hoped she and her friends collected enough candy.

“We haven’t gone trick-or-treating around here,” Zero Woods said. “I hope we’re pleased with it.”