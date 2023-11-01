DeKalb County 24-hour Veterans Vigil starts Friday

Veterans and attendees sing the National Anthem Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the DeKalb County Courthouse 24 Hour Veterans Vigil opening ceremony. A veteran will stand guard at the courthouse starting at 4:00 pm Friday through 4:00 pm Saturday in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – The annual 24-hour Veterans Vigil outside the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore will be early this year, kicking off Friday and running through Saturday.

The vigil starts at 3 p.m. Friday and will conclude at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. The posting of the guards will start at 2:40 p.m. Friday. A closing ceremony at the courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore, will wrap up the vigil with speakers at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Any veteran who wishes to assist by standing a guard watch should contact Dwain Adkins at 815-895-6927. There are 24 guard watches of one-hour each. More than one veteran can stand watch at the same time.

The community is invited to attend Saturday’s closing ceremony, which will feature guest speakers state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, and Adkins.