DeKalb School District 428 first graders become honorary helpers at Hy-Vee

Tyler Elementary School students visited Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Avenue, on Wednesday. Oct. 25, 2023 as part of DeKalb School District 428's districtwide initiative for first-graders to learn about critical thinking and community engagement. Students got to be a community helper at the store for the morning. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

SYCAMORE – Over the past two weeks, almost 500 first graders from DeKalb School District 428 have visited the Hy-Vee grocer in Sycamore as part of a districtwide field trip to teach students about critical thinking, civic engagement and community service.

Megan Corn, who teaches first grade at Malta Elementary School, led the effort birthed over the summer by the district’s first grade curriculum team, according to a news release from District 428. The team looked to work with an area business to help students see goods and services in action and to see community helpers in a variety of settings.

Hy-Vee was a willing partner and worked with the team to provide students with unique experiences throughout the store, according to the release.

“If you ask any teacher what the best way to learn something is, a majority will say hands-on and real-world application,” Corn said in a news release. “In first grade, students may be 6 and 7 years old, but they are able to make deep connections with their schema and the knowledge that is presented to them.

“In order to deepen that rich understanding, our curriculum team wanted to work with area businesses to help our students see goods and services in action, and HyVee has been a great partner to help us achieve this for our students.”

Tyler Elementary School students visited Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., on Wednesday. Oct. 25, as part of DeKalb School District 428's initiative for first graders to learn about critical thinking and community engagement. Students got to be a community helper at the store for the morning. They got to see a giant cake being made for Sycamore's Pumpkin Festival. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

Upon arriving at the store, students created their own name badge to become honorary employees. From there, groups made their way through nine different departments, getting to experience what services they provide.

District officials said there were plenty of great questions along the way as students learned from community helpers in action. A particularly fun stop for Tyler Elementary students was at the bakery, where they got to see extra large cakes being made for Sycamore’s Pumpkin Festival on Wednesday morning.