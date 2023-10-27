Blood on Borden: Sycamore home transforms into spooky attraction

Blood on Borden, 848 Borden Avenue in Sycamore, will be open to the public from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday of Halloween Weekend. On Tuesday, Halloween, the free to enter attraction will be open from 4 to 8 p.m., coinciding with the city's treat or treating hours. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore family has transformed their house into a haunted attraction, Blood on Borden, for Halloween weekend and everyone’s welcome to enjoy their family-friendly spooky experience.

Blood on Borden, at 848 Borden Avenue, will be open from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. Admission is free.

Home owner David Elleson – of Elleson’s Bakery – said he hopes the public stops by to check out what he and family have created, but he emphasized that the name of the haunted house isn’t necessarily indicative of the fright levels.

“It’s scary but it’s not too bad. I mean, because I’m right next to [South Prairie Elementary School] I have to kind of keep it PG-13. There’s no, like, blood spilling out everywhere,” Elleson said.

A minute-long Youtube video was produced to promote the haunted house. The production portends the spooky and uncanny haunts visitors will find at the family friendly house of horrors.

A mannequin, depicting a prisoner on an electric chair, is one of the many haunts visitors will find at Blood on Borden. (Camden Lazenby)

Elleson has now hosted the family-run haunted house for the past three years, taking after his brother, Erick Elleson, who began the tradition 17 years ago.

“Then my brother go into it, and now since he’s been doing this extravagant thing - I have an 18-month-old kid, I want to go trick-or-treating – so I gave, on loan, some of my stuff for him,” Erick Elleson, 38, said. “He’s got a good haunt. He took it to the next level.”

The spill-chilling attraction weaves through the family’s home before sending visitors through a tight labyrinth of classic horror movie haunts. There’s an exorcism room, a prisoner tied to an electric chair, spiders on the wall, moving and talking ghoulish figures.

Strobe lights, fog machines, metal chains and various lighting fixtures add to the experience, but the attraction may not be for the faint of heart, or those susceptible to light-induced seizures.

A mannequin hangs on the wall inside Blood on Borden, the family-run haunted attraction inside a Sycamore home. (Camden Lazenby)

The haunted house isn’t the only thing on the minds of the Ellson’s this weekend. The tourism brought on by Sycamore Pumpkin Festival means the last week of October is big business for Elleson’s Bakery. It also means more than candy will be given away at the free haunted house in Sycamore.

“I’m here helping the family out baking for Pumpkin Fest, since we own Elleson’s bakery. I think on Halloween he’s actually giving away pumpkin spice doughnuts. I mean, people get weary about fresh things given out during Halloween,” Elleson said. “Like, ‘Hey this is an Elleson who owns Elleson’s Bakery, and the doughnuts are coming from Elleson’s bakery.’”