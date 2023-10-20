DeKalb chamber names Michelle Bringas as 2023 Athena Award recipient

Athena Award recipient Michelle Bringas (middle) is emotional as she receives her trophy Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Michelle Bringas said she’s humbled and touched to receive recognition for her contributions to the community.

Bringas was named the 2023 Athena Award recipient Thursday during the 34rd annual Athena Award reception at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. The reception was hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve been honored to have been selected to be among such amazing women whose gifts, experiences, skills and meaningful contributions to the DeKalb community are very inspiring, unique, vast and rare,” Bringas said.

Athena Award recipient Michelle Bringas speaks after receiving her trophy Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

Bringas serves as the director of Northern Illinois University’s Asian American Resource Center where she provides oversight for the facility, its functions, programs and services. Prior to that, Bringas worked as a Head Start Teacher with DeKalb 4-C’s Community Coordinated Care and a youth guidance director at a teen drop-in center in Rolling Meadows.

Bringas gave thanks to the DeKalb and Illinois chambers, the NIU leadership and community.

“I’m so proud to be part of this vibrant DeKalb and NIU community that has shaped my life to serve others,” Bringas said.

This year’s Athena Award finalists were Celine Bennetts of Mary Kay Cosmetics, Karen Federici of Family First Women and Children’s Healthcare, Mary Freeman of FNBO and Cortney Strohacker of the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Athena Award is an international award program that honors women who strive to serve as a mentor or role model for helping women reach their full leadership potential.

Women of Accomplishment was another program celebrated Thursday as part of a reception put on by the DeKalb Chamber.

The program aims to honor retired local women who continue to be leaders and mentors within the community and exemplify the traits of Athena.

Women of Accomplishment Honoree Lynn Neeley receives her gift Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

This year’s Woman of Accomplishment honorees were Lynn Neeley and Nancy Proesel.

Neeley has board involvement with community organizations, including the DeKalb Park District’s Ad Hoc Pool Committee, the city of DeKalb’s DeKalb Finance Advisory Committee and Board of Oak Crest Retirement Center.

Proesel has devoted the past 38 years to several nonprofit agencies, including the Egyptian Theatre, DeKalb County Community Gardens and 350Kishwaukee.

Athena Award finalist nominations and letters of support are sent to other chambers of commerce within Illinois that have Athena programs to score and decide each year’s recipient.

“This is always a special event for all involved,” said Matt Duffy, DeKalb chamber executive director.