October 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Classic Auto Factory in DeKalb to host live music event Saturday

By Megann Horstead
Classic Auto Factory is shown at 1660 Pleasant St., in DeKalb. (Photo Provided by Classic Auto Factory)

DeKALB – Classic cars, food and music will be the stars of an event this Saturday, put on by Classic Auto Factory in DeKalb, according to a news release.

Classic Auto Factory, 1660 Pleasant St., is hosting the music event from noon to 4 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own classic cars.

Classic Auto Factory is a 100,000-square-foot facility offering service, storage, consignment and sales, all under one roof, according to the release.

The facility serves as a one-stop shop staffed by professionals with over 20 years experience in the industry.