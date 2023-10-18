Classic Auto Factory in DeKalb to host live music event Saturday

Classic Auto Factory is shown at 1660 Pleasant St., in DeKalb. (Photo Provided by Classic Auto Factory)

DeKALB – Classic cars, food and music will be the stars of an event this Saturday, put on by Classic Auto Factory in DeKalb, according to a news release.

Classic Auto Factory, 1660 Pleasant St., is hosting the music event from noon to 4 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own classic cars.

Classic Auto Factory is a 100,000-square-foot facility offering service, storage, consignment and sales, all under one roof, according to the release.

The facility serves as a one-stop shop staffed by professionals with over 20 years experience in the industry.