Sycamore police to get replacement squad car after August crash

SYCAMORE – A new squad car will bring Sycamore Police’s fleet back to full strength after one of the department’s vehicles was totaled in a late August crash.

A Sycamore police officer was injured in an Aug. 25 crash while responding to a call for emergency service. Sycamore Police Deputy Chief of Investigations and Support Services Rod Swartzendruber said. The officer has since returned to work.

“The officer is OK,” Swartzendruber said.

“Good, that’s all that matters,” 3rd Ward Alderwoman Nancy Copple said in response.

The Sycamore City Council authorized the purchase of a 2023 Ford Police Interceptor for $44,865.00 during Monday’s City Council meeting. It will replace the 2021 Ford that was rendered unusable – but Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said the city’s insurance plan will cover the cost of the replacement vehicle.

“[A police officer] was hit while responding to a call, and the car was totaled. Our insurance is paying us, will be paying for the total amount. In the meantime, we’re looking to replace the vehicle. It’s very difficult to find Ford vehicles right now, and so we wanted to jump on this, and then we’ll get reimbursed once insurance pays for that,” Hall said.

According to city documents, Sycamore will pay Greenfield-based Morrow Brothers Ford the standard Illinois government price for the vehicle ($43,890) and $975 to freight the vehicle from Florida to Illinois. The white vehicle will feature a driver’s side spotlight, remote keyless entry, pre-collision assist and other standard squad car equipment.

Swartzendruber said the vehicle is expected to be delivered within 10 days of the city’s authorization of the purchase, but it likely will take until the end of the year to get the squad car ready for patrol.

When asked by 2nd Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe if the insurance money means the purchase of the car will come out to be a net-even for the city’s check book, Hall said the city should be in the clear.

“Insurance has already said they’re going to cover it all. We’re just kind of getting ahead of the game in getting a car in, and then we’ll get reimbursed probably, I know it’ll be before the end of the year,” Hall said.