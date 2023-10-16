Hallmark could reopen Sycamore Road location in DeKalb

The gift and greeting card company Hallmark is seen Sept. 19, 2023 at 2445 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The gift and greeting card store Hallmark could return to DeKalb in the same spot it vacated three years ago, according to city documents.

This development comes after the company closed its location at 2445 Sycamore Road in February 2020. The owner at the time cited “unsuccessful lease renewal negotiations with the landlord.”

Documents from the city of DeKalb obtained through public records requests show the retailer has placed a hold on that same Sycamore Road location with plans to reopen.

Attempts to reach Hallmark for comment were unsuccessful.

The Oakland Place Shopping Center also is home to Target, VP Nails, Evsie, Maurices, Famous Footwear and more, although there are vacant spaces in the vicinity.

Windows at the location still have Hallmark signs on them as of Sept. 19.

The estimated 4,850-square-foot space to be occupied by Hallmark has sat vacant since the company left the premises in 2020. The company is looking to remodel the site before reopening, according to city documents.

A signage application submitted by a contractor on behalf of Hallmark was canceled in July.

“We will refile in a year or so when they are ready,” a contractor said in a July 17 email.

The site is on hold for the foreseeable future, according to city documents.