Sycamore developers pitch distillery, banquet hall plan to city

Third Ward Alderperson Nancy Copple (second from left) confers with fellow Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission members about a proposal for a distillery, restaurant and event space by Sycamore businessman Chris Mayer while holding a site plan from Epstein Global architecture firm Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at the Sycamore City Center, 308 W. State St. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Some Sycamore city officials issued verbal support this week for a proposal by local businessman Chris Mayer to build a distillery, restaurant and event space on North California Street.

The proposal still requires Sycamore City Council approval, however. Some members of Sycamore’s Planning and Zoning Commission also urged developers to speak with neighbors along the 400 block of North California Street. That was despite no residents from the area speaking against the plans publicly at Monday’s meeting.

Commissioner Ted Strack said he believes the city must back Mayer’s proposal for the space at 421 N. California St. even if others don’t.

“I think this is good for our community,” Strack said. “We should be doing this. I know regardless of what you do somebody’s not going to like it. You’re not going to keep everyone happy, but we’ve got to think about what the majority of our community want.”

Representatives from Epstein Global architecture firm set up concept plan displays ahead of a presentation during the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at the Sycamore City Center, 308 W. State St. The firm presented plans by Sycamore businessman Chris Mayer for a distillery, restaurant and event space on North California Street. (Kelsey Rettke)

The commission did not vote on the proposal this week. The meeting was meant to publicly debate the project before proceeding, officials said.

The 41,300-square-foot industrial space would include a distillery called Windows Distillery, with a full-service restaurant, live entertainment stages, a tasting room and indoor-outdoor event spaces, according to concept plans. No liquor would be distilled on the hospitality premises of the development. Package liquor would be sold in small amounts. The restaurant would be separated from the manufacturing space at 421 N. California St., according to the proposal.

The building sits between West North Avenue and Page Street and would include new parking, exterior lighting and landscaping along with an exterior patio and stage.

Chris Mayer of BCM Industrial Park is seeking Sycamore city approval for a plan to convert industrial space at 421 N. California St. in Sycamore (shown here Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023) into a distillery with a tasting room, full-service restaurant, banquet and indoor and outdoor event space. The Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission will review the proposal Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

According to city staff, Mayer and his design team from Chicago-based Epstein Global already were notified of “some of the potential challenges” for his project relating to zoning and compatibility with the adjacent neighborhood.

City development director John Sauter said the city could benefit from updated codes for distillery, hospitality and commercial use.

“We have no definitions to these use categories and we should,” Sauter said. “The ancillary use most of which would apply to this but again, we believe it would be beneficial to the city in other areas not just this proposal.”

In a social media post, State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, issued praise for distillery plan.

“This would be a fantastic addition to our area for weddings and events,” Keicher wrote. “I understand they’ve faced some adversity with City Hall so I hope they stay the course and I look forward to seeing it open.”

Mike Gilbert of Epstein’s architectural firm said he spoke on behalf of Mayer, who wasn’t present.

“The buildings will keep an industrial feel, it’s all going to be part of the same industrial park,” Gilbert said. “That’s kind of one of the comments. ‘Are we still going to know this is an industrial park?’ You will.”

When asked about truck traffic from nearby manufacturing, Gilbert said peak restaurant, wedding and event times – likely the weekends – won’t conflict with peak manufacturing times which operate during weekday business hours.

“We’re really excited for this just being able to go to the site itself in its raw state and see all of the old ceiling work and the brick and everything that gives this building such characteristics,” said Andrew Pape of Epstein. “We’re really excited for this project and we do believe at Epstein this would be an asset to this community.”

Commission chairperson Bill Davey said that while he supports the project, he believes some neighbors on North California Street may not.

During public discussion, only one Sycamore resident, Ryan Cardinelli, came to speak about the project. He issued support for the plans.

“I think we could get something to work there because it sounds like a real good idea,” Davey said. “It looks like a nice venue, but you’ve got to deal with the neighbors there, I think is the important thing.”

Andrew Pape of Epstein Global architecture firm speaks during the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at the Sycamore City Center, 308 W. State St. The firm presented plans by Sycamore businessman Chris Mayer for a distillery, restaurant and event space on North California Street. (Kelsey Rettke)

Commissioner Matt Woodstrup said he believes the development could be a matter of getting over the status quo.

“I think the fact that the place has been vacant so long, the people who live in that neighborhood aren’t used to have anything there, so for them to accept something new is difficult,” Woodstrup said. “A quiet neighbor is a great nieghbor, but it doesn’t really help the community that much.”

David Scott, director of professional services for Epstein, said he believes developments Windows Distillery can be a catalyst for further business growth in the community.

“My point is these can be very good accelerators for positive growth, so I think to look at it with open eyes,” Scott said. “These establishments have to be good neighbors, right?”