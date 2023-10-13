Sycamore residents can spruce up yard through city tree program

First Ward Alderman Alan Bauer, left, and Second Ward Alderman Pete Paulsen voted to approve the city of Sycamore's 2023 Tree Planting Project on Oct. 2, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Residents of Sycamore have until Tuesday to submit an application for the city’s annual program subsidizing the planting of various trees throughout Sycamore.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said the city limits the program to about 30 trees, but it’s an initiative residents have had access to for years. Those looking to buy a tree can do so in the city’s Clerk office, 308 W. State St. downtown. There, they will receive a stake to place into the ground at the site they wish for the tree to be planted.

Earlier this month, the Sycamore City Council awarded a $12,900 contract for the project to Minooka-based GC Design. According to city documents, Sycamore residents who participate in the program can have 50% of the cost of a tree paid for by the city.

First Ward Alderman Alan Bauer said he thinks the program elevates the city’s aesthetic.

“I think it beautifies the city, and is a good opportunity for residents,” Bauer said. “If they planned on potentially buying a tree, this was an opportunity where the city pays for a fair part of the purchase and installation.”

City Clerk Mary Kalk, whose office oversees the purchase orders, said the program is well supported by the public every year.

According to city documents, eight different trees can be planted through the program, but they’re divided into three groups. The Kentucky Coffee Tree is the only tree listed in Group A, but the Skyline Honeylocust, State Street Miyabe Maple, Sienna Glen Maple, Marmo Freeman Maple, Autumn Fantasy Maple, Common Hackberry and Triumph Elm are all options in Group B. Group C, which pertains to downtown, has only the State Street Miyabe Maple and Autumn Fantasy Maple listed. All trees cost $215 after city’s subsidization.

Each tree will be planted before Nov. 17 and will be guaranteed for one year, according to city documents.

Bauer said 2nd Ward Alderman Pete Paulsen was instrumental in the creation of the project, and in getting Sycamore recognized as a Tree City USA. He also said it’s a program he’s happy to support himself.

“I think it’s a great program, and I think every year there’s a certain number of trees that get lost due to either old age or wind damage, and are beyond saving that have to come down,” Bauer said. “So it’s a good opportunity to replace them, I mean, you can’t live in a city with all mature trees because at one point they’re all going to go. So we have to continuously support having trees in our area, and it’s a good thing to do.”