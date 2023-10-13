Huskie statue unveiled 116th NIU Homecoming block party

Amir Bolden, a sophomore at Northern Illinois University from Rockford, has some fun with his friends during the NIU Huskie Homecoming Block Party Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University marked its 116th Homecoming Thursday with a downtown block party, parade and the unveiling of a new statue.

The Victor E. Huskie statue was revealed to the public on the southeast corner of Lincoln Highway and Second Street in DeKalb during the Down Home in Downtown DeKalb block party Thursday. The event also featured a kid zone, classic car show, March of the Huskies parade, pep rally, food trucks and more.

Crowds filled with students, local and university leaders and families lined Lincoln Highway as the rain held off.

Homecoming festivities continue throughout the weekend. NIU Huskies vs. Ohio Bobcats football kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway.

For information and a full homecoming event itinerary, visit calendar.niu.edu/homecoming.