DeKalb N. First Street bridge to be done by mid-November

Crews and a crane seen working on the North First Street bridge replacement in DeKalb on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The road near the bridge has been closed off since March 1, when crews began the process of replacing the bridge. DeKalb city officials said delays have pushed the completion date back from August to October 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – The commute will soon be a little smoother for DeKalb residents headed for the highway or crosstown.

Improvements to Peace Road near Interstate 88 remain on track for completion by the end of November, while crews working on the North First Street bridge in DeKalb have identified more utility conflicts prompting the city to deal with a slight setback.

City Engineer Zac Gill said the last of the utility conflicts identified should be resolved by the end of this week.

The bridge is anticipated to reopen to traffic by mid-November, officials said. Originally, this portion of the project was expected to be completed by the end of October.

“It’s just a little more complex than they anticipated when they got in,” Gill said. “They’re relocating a pretty significant … internet connection that feeds a lot of the north side of town. So, we want to be very cautious with that. They had to bring in some very specialized crews.”

Once the crew for the utility company wraps up, Gill said the city’s contractor has about three weeks’ worth of work remaining to get the First Street bridge fully open to traffic.

Gill said the utility company’s crew has been working hard to make this possible.

“They’re completing their utility work,” Gill said. “Commonwealth Edison is getting to be out of the way. They’ve already done some relocation there. They should be finishing theirs. Then again, a couple of the fiber companies have a little bit of relocation work to do. So, our hope with that is they’ll get that wrapped up here before the end of the calendar year.”

The North First Street bridge work is part of a single contract also encompassing improvements to the Lucinda Avenue bridge, according to city documents.

The Lucinda bridge portion of the project also has repeatedly faced utility delays prompting the city to postpone the improvements until next year. The bridge had already reopened to traffic, with the intention of resuming work in spring 2024, officials said.

Shaw Local file photo – Traffic heads north and south on Peace Road just north of I-88 Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in DeKalb. This stretch of road is going to be widened to four lanes this summer. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Elsewhere on the city’s south side, the Peace Road widening and overlay project is making inroads.

Gill said he’s pleased by what he’s seen from the crews at work. He acknowledged that there’s still work that remains.

“They come in and put the surface course on it at the end,” he said. “Right now, they’re working on a little bit of the widening yet on the Fairview intersection. When that’s done, they come and overlay the entire thing with a final lift of asphalt. That asphalt work will extend all the way up to Illinois [Route] 38 beside just the widened areas for the intersection, turn lanes and through lanes.”

Gill said the improvements will go a long way toward improving safety in the Peace Road corridor.

“For the traffic that is eastbound along Fairview coming from some of those logistics facilities, they will be able to make a right turn to be southbound on Peace Road and merge onto those tollway approach lights without having to stop,” he said. “It’ll be a free flow right-turn lane. So, they’ll have that function, as well, as there’ll be two through lanes intersection itself. There’ll be a right-turn lane for southbound, as well. Before that was a big issue that traffic that was slowing down or stopping to make a right turn onto Fairview when you were southbound on Peace would cause a lot of operational, even some safety concerns. So, now with them having their own dedicated right-turn lane and the other additional lanes should move things through much more efficiently and safer.”

The construction in the Peace Road corridor is intended to be completed by the end of November, officials said.