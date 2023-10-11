The Country Store in DeKalb is on the move

The Country Store, a thrift and consignment shop at 650 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb (shown here Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023), is moving to The Junction Shopping Center at 842 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – The Country Store in DeKalb soon will relocate just blocks along Lincoln Highway from the city’s downtown to the Junction Shopping Center behind Pizza Villa next month.

According to a Tuesday social media post, the store’s volunteer staff will mark their final day serving patrons at the existing space, 659 E. Lincoln Highway on Oct. 13.

Service will resume at the new location Nov. 1, with new hours of operation. The store, 842 W. Lincoln Highway, will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the meantime, anyone with donations is advised to drop them off beginning Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new location, according to the social media post.

All donations and proceeds will go to support Family Service Agency’s senior services, according to the organization’s website.