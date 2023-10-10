Classic car dealership approved for downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – Plans for converting a vacant building on North Fourth Street into a classic car dealership were floated by a prospective buyer onto the DeKalb City Council and authorized in a pair of unanimous votes this week.

The applicant, Steve Turner of Geneva-based Classic Auto Haus – which has a location at 1002 Commerce Drive in Geneva – approached the microphone at the podium Monday, seeking approval of two requests: one for a special use permit, and another for an amendment to the city code to allow for the sale of used cars in the downtown area.

Turner wants to purchase the 13,600-square-foot of property at 215 N. Fourth St., which originally served as home to DeKalb Lanes, city documents show.

The downtown building has sat vacant for a while, officials said.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said he is optimistic about the plans for this downtown building.

“NIU was the most recent user of this space, and they had a gallery in there,” Nicklas said. “It was little bit out of sight, out of mind so maybe it didn’t have the kind of foot traffic that was desired. But it was an expansive space and it was well-finished. So, now the proposal is to do something different and invite people in our downtown area to take a look while they’re here, to look at a classic car that might stay and have a nice meal.”

Geneva-based Classic Auto Haus Inc. which sells and trades used classic cars wants to open a second location at 215 N. Fourth. St. in downtown DeKalb, shown here on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The proposal will need DeKalb City Council approval. (Kelsey Rettke)

The applicant intends to store about 35 to 40 cars inside the building and have room for offices, restrooms and storage/mechanical rooms, city documents show. Turner indicates in his petition that any mechanical work or painting needed on vehicles he purchases prior to re-sale to local shops would be outsourced.

The city of DeKalb hasn’t allowed a used car establishments in the downtown business area since 2007, documents show, “to eliminate many undesirable uses from becoming established in the downtown area.” Monday’s vote means that Turner’s type of business will be allowed downtown.

When the new classic car dealership is ready to open for business in town, Turner said people can expect to see lots of ‘60s and ‘70s muscle cars.

“Convertibles are my forte,” Turner said. “I love convertibles – top down enjoying the sun.”