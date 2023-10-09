Vehicle catches fire in garage of DeKalb home

A Mazda5 (shown here) caught fire Oct. 9, 2023 in the 500 block of Franklin Street in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb firefighters responded to car on fire at South Fifth and Franklin streets midday Monday.

An emergency citywide alert went out around 12:23 p.m. asking members of the public to avoid the area for two hours while crews worked a structure fire.

The scene was clear of fire officials as of 1:05 p.m. Around that time, Pam Kuhn was cleaning up the inside of her garage.

A Mazda5 was seen at the scene with its hood popped up allowing passersby to see the burnt remnants of a fire.

Kuhn, who owns the vehicle, said it was parked in the garage Monday afternoon as she was making her way home during a lunch break.

“My car caught fire in the garage,” Kuhn said.

Officials haven’t released any information as of Monday afternoon to determine the cause of thje fire.

Kuhn speculated that it may have something to do with the car’s age.

“The car is 13-year-old and has a lot of miles,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn said some stuff on the shelves in the garage also was damaged in the fire.

Kuhn heaped praise on the DeKalb Fire Department for its speedy and efficient response.

“The firemen got here really quick,” Kuhn said.

Officials from the DeKalb Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.