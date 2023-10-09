DeKalb police seek public’s help with finding missing person

Kyneate Thomas (shown here) was last seen Sept. 14, 2023 in the downtown DeKalb area, according to the DeKalb Police Department. (Photo provided by DeKalb Police Department)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department is turning to the community for assistance in locating a homeless man who went missing.

Law enforcement authorities identified the missing person as 21-year-old Kyneate Thomas. Thomas is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

He was last seen frequenting the downtown DeKalb area on Sept. 14, wearing dark jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and carrying a blue and white backpack, police said.

Police Chief David Byrd said law enforcement authorities remain optimistic for a positive outcome in this case.

“There’s no reason to think there’s foul play,” Byrd said.

Should anyone have information regarding his whereabouts or have seen him, they are advised to contact DeKalb police at 815-748-8400.