Upcoming road closures for NIU homecoming in DeKalb

DeKALB – It’s almost time for Northern Illinois University’s annual homecoming festivities, including a downtown block party, and motorists should prepare for temporary road closures in DeKalb starting Oct. 12.

Down Home in Downtown DeKalb, NIU’s homecoming block party runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 along Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

All are welcome. The party will feature a kid zone, classic car show, March of the Huskies, pep rally, food trucks, discounts at local businesses and more.

Downtown DeKalb road closures

In effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13:

Expect closures of Lincoln Highway from First to Fourth streets, and smaller portions of Second and Third streets in between Locust and Grove streets, the city of DeKalb said.

Road detours will be in effect similar to DeKalb Corn Fest to accommodate outside traffic.

Campus closures

In effect from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14:

Lucinda Avenue from Annie Glidden Road to Stadium Drive West will be closed.

Stadium Drive East from Stadium Drive to Lincoln Drive North will be closed.

Lincoln Drive North from Annie Glidden Road to Grant Drive East will be closed.

Grant Drive East from Grant Drive North to Douglas Drive North will be closed.