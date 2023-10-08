DeKalb North Fourth St. building to be redeveloped, with public aid from city

The building at 151 N. Fourth St. in downtown DeKalb (shown here Friday, Oct. 6, 2023) is the center of a new mixed-use development approved by the DeKalb City Council. Sam Patterson, part-owner of The Grove restaurant, will own and renovate the commercial spaces on the first floor of the building and apartments on the second floor. The city approved a $92,700 tax increment financing loan to aid the project. (Kelsey Rettke)