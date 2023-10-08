DeKalb North Fourth St. building to be redeveloped, with public aid from city

DeKALB – One of the owners of The Grove restaurant in downtown DeKalb recently received city approval, and about $92,700 in public funds, to redevelop and renovate a mixed-use corner building at Locust and North Fourth streets.
Sam Patterson of Richard Sinclair Properties LLC, a part-owner of The Grove, is taking his business eye across the street and will be the principal owner for the project, according to DeKalb city documents. Patterson has owned 151 N. Fourth St. for about 2 ½ years, he said.
His work will renovate the commercial space on the 151 N. Fourth St. building’s first floor, as well as renovate the apartments above on the second floor. The building also will undergo exterior work, according to development plans.
The current city administration has been supportive in the past of business owners who seek public funds through the city’s tax increment financing pool to aid renovation and facade improvements.
“I think this project adds value, I’m excited to see it come together,” 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said at the Sept. 25 DeKalb City Council meeting. “Any investment in improving a space and making it more livable, I think, this is the whole purpose of TIF.”
The council granted Patterson’s TIF request unanimously. Mayor Cohen Barnes recused himself from the vote because he also owns a business, Sundog IT, in the city’s downtown TIF district. Recusal is required under state law.
Patterson’s request for $92,697 in TIF funds exceeded the amount usually requested through the city’s TIF Facade Improvement Grant program. Instead, city staff brought the proposal to the DeKalb City Council as a redevelopment agreement.
“He has every intention of doing the right thing in terms of city codes and so forth,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said.
The building’s first floor holds about eight commercial units, including nonprofit DeKalb Mutual Aid, Patterson told the City Council. The second floor has five apartment units, some of which are occupied, Nicklas said.
“Thank you for doing this,” 5th Ward Alderman Scott McAdams told Patterson. “I’ve been in that building many times this summer through DeKalb Mutual Aid, which is one of your clients. That building definitely needs the work, and we’re very happy that you’re willing to do that. I think that building will increase in value exponentially actually.”
Nicklas said that beyond the city’s TIF aid, which will need to be repaid within 20 years if the funds aren’t recaptured in property tax revenue increased by building improvements, Patterson is funding the $697,050 project privately.
“Thank you for your investment in DeKalb,” 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic said. “We really look forward to that coming together and paying you a visit and seeing all the activity that will be happening on that corner. It’s been long since that happened so thank you.”