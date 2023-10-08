DeKalb City Council to vote on new elementary school plan

DeKALB – A $33 million DeKalb School District 428 plan for a new elementary school on the north side requires city approval to move forward with construction to a former Northern Illinois University building on Normal Road.

The elementary school plan has been in the works for months. The DeKalb City Council is expected to vote on the district’s request for a special use permit for the former NIU School of Nursing building at 1240 Normal Road Monday. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Yusunas Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

According to site plans, the 23,120-square-foot building built in 1974 would house 28 classrooms. The district plans to construct a 46,700-square-foot addition to the space, which would bring the new school to 70,00 square feet total.

According to city staff, a Monday vote would be a final one, with one chance for the public to weigh in, since the district reportedly wants to move forward with securing funding for the plan later this month.

“The School District is up against a tight timeline in advance of an October 17 publication of their required Preliminary Official Statement which is circulated to potential investors and the rating agency in advance of the sale of their bonds on October 24,” city staff wrote in documents released Thursday ahead of the meeting. “The City just completed a similar process in relation to the proposed bond sale to finance the construction of Fire State #4.”

If approved, it would be full circle for the Annie Glidden North neighborhood building.

Before it was used by NIU, the building at the corner of Normal and Ridge roads was used initially for a DeKalb elementary school.

The school would include 22 general classrooms for kindergarten through fifth grade, two special education classrooms, one classroom each for music, art and STEAM (science, technology, English, art, math) and one restorative practice room.

City staff recommended the Council’s approval for the elementary school plans, documents show, with one caveat.

Staff want the Council to remove a portion of the plan which would have reopened a pedestrian path between the school property and Fox Hollow neighborhood. City staff say they’ve received concerns from residents in the area that reopening the pedestrian path would require removal of trees residents have long maintained and would entice passersby to walk through their properties.

The district recently approved a $1.86 million lease-to-purchase agreement with NIU for the $33.8 million elementary school plan. The building is meant to help reduce class sizes from 28 to 25 students for grades K-5 and 35 to 30 for grades six through 12, as redistricting is intended to follow when budgets and facilities allow, according to school board documents.