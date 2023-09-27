Peace Road work begins in DeKalb County Thursday

Daily lane closures are expected beginning Thursday along Peace Road in DeKalb County for maintenance work set to run through Monday, according to the DeKalb County Highway Department.

Flaggers will close one lane at a time in the work areas as crews work along the road, according to a news release from DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz.

Motorists should expect possible delays between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Monday.

The first lane closures will be at the bridge approach between Freed Road and Illinois Route 64 on Peace, then daily lane closures will be between Puri Drive and Woodgate Drive, north and south of the Route 23 intersection.

Any questions or concerns should be addressed to the DeKalb County Highway Department at 815-756-9513.