Illuminate HC principal proposes removing Saba Healthcare principals from DCRNC purchase

SYCAMORE – Illuminate HC principal Avi Zuckerman on Wednesday asked the DeKalb County Board to consider a new contract for the sale of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center, one without Saba Healthcare principals’ involvement.

Zuckerman said he sought to involve Saba Healthcare principals Moshe Blonder and Aharon Singer in DeKalb Healthcare Holding LLC, the limited liability company created to operate the facility after the sale, because he felt they could help him operate the facility. However, since that decision, he’s had a change of heart.

“I am here to say today that I’ve been listening to comments, I’ve been listening to public comments, the media, what the [Illinois Health Facilities and Human Services Review Board] had to say, and taking into account all of that, and the fact that time is of the essence with this transaction,” Zuckerman said. “I reached out to the county very recently and suggested, at this point, the possibility of being able to continue with this transaction without the involvement of Saba Healthcare.”

The DeKalb County Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 in the DeKalb County Legislative Center to discuss Zuckerman’s request.

County Board members and county staff have said the potential sale of the nursing center – the subject of countywide debate since 2021 – was undertaken because the facility had fallen more than $7 million in debt due to what county officials have alleged was mismanagement, delinquent billing and declining resident numbers.

In July 2022, the DeKalb County Board approved Illuminate HC’s letter of intent $8.3 million sale offer after Saba’s similarly priced bid failed to receive enough votes for approval. However, in April – more than three months after the expected closing date of Dec. 31, 2022 – DeKalb County administrative staff discovered Illuminate HC intended to work with the leadership of Saba Healthcare once the nursing home sale closed.

Skokie-based Saba Healthcare and Evanston-based Illuminate HC are the only companies that bid on the county-owned nursing home.

Principals of the two companies created DeKalb Healthcare Holdings LLC, according to records filed online with the Illinois Secretary of State, but Zuckerman indicated Wednesday he’d nix the Saba Healthcare principals from the limited liability company to help the sale go through.

“There is a path here. There is an option here that may be more favorable to the board and to the public – to adjust course moving forward with the transaction that wouldn’t involve Saba Healthcare operating and being involved in the transaction,” Zuckerman said.

Over the summer, numerous members of the public and Rukisha Crawford and Amber Quitno (Democratic Board members representing District 6 and District 3, respectively) have become increasingly vocal, crying foul over the Saba-Illuminate partnership. Crawford, in particular, has consistently sought to stop the sale of the county-owned nursing home since DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory informed the board of the partnership.

Frankly, I just want to say that if he [Zuckerman] can propose an adjustment to this proposed contract moving forward with a transaction, we can definitely propose the idea of not moving forward, as well.” — Hannah Williams, DeKalb resident

Before Zuckerman made his suggestion to the board, DeKalb County Democratic Party Head Anna Wilhelmi said she’s opposed to any contract to sell the nursing center.

“I’m asking this County Board to absolutely scrutinize this situation and how long this county nursing home has been under unrest due to all these extensions. There’s an original contract close date of Dec. 31 of 2022, that went by, then there were further extensions,” Wilhelmi said. “I think that the County Board has an obligation to it’s constituents, has an obligation to the residents of this county to scrutinize the situation and to decline any form of extension.”

During Wednesday’s DeKalb County Board meeting, Crawford asked for a special board meeting to discuss Zuckerman’s suggestion before the Oct. 3 Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board meeting, when a certificate of need application submitted by principals of both companies will be voted on.

DeKalb County Board Chairwoman Suzanne Willis, a Special County Board meeting for 6 p.m. Sept. 27.

Zuckerman, and business partner Israel Davis, said they plan to attend next week’s special DeKalb County Board meeting.

Savannah Ilenikhena, a first term Republican from District 5, said she’s looking forward to the special meeting Sept. 27, but said she wasn’t expecting the request.

“I would say I was surprised, but I am glad they stopped in, as I know the board members have. We all have a lot of questions, so it’s good that we can ask them and get clarity,” Ilenikhena said.

Gregory said during the old business section of the meeting that if Moshe Blonder and Aharon Singer leave DeKalb Healthcare Holdings, an amended certificate of need application will need to be filed with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. He isn’t sure how that will affect the timeline of the sale or if it will require a new public hearing on the matter in DeKalb County before the state board can vote on the application.

Freshman DeKalb County Board Member Stewart Ogilvie proposed a measure that failed twice in 2022, before he was on the board: a referendum on a tax levy to support the county-owned nursing home center.

“The sale went through before the people, the populous, were allowed to vote on it. I think – and I don’t even know if this is the right time or place to do this – but some sort of referendum, perhaps after all the discussions have happened, some sort of referendum as to whether or not this should [be sold]. Let’s start from square 1 again,” Ogilvie said.

In 1991, DeKalb County voters passed a referendum that authorized the county government to levy taxes for the nursing home annually for 30 years. Documents show that the tax was never levied, something opponents of the sale often speak to, but Willis said that the voter-approved levy was sunset after three years of not being implemented.

Technically, almost anything is on the table for next week’s special County Board meeting, and Willis said that will be the time for a larger discussion on the sale.

“Clearly, we’re at a very, very uncertain state at the moment. Next week, we’ll have the opportunity to have a much larger discussion, and then, depending on what happens after that, we have to go into more discussions, or not. So I guess we’ll see,” Willis said.

During the Sept. 13 DeKalb County Board Committee of the Whole meeting, Willis said she’s not a fan of breaking a contract – it could put DeKalb County in legal jeopardy – but believes the board could decide to walk out on the deal at any point before closing.

Hannah Williams, a DeKalb resident who has worked at the nursing center, said she came Wednesday’s board meeting because she heard the buyers of the facility would be at the meeting.

“Frankly, I just want to say that if he [Zuckerman] can propose an adjustment to this proposed contract moving forward with a transaction, we can definitely propose the idea of not moving forward, as well.”