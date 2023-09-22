Friday marks Stephan J. Bigolin Day in DeKalb

DeKALB – Stephan Bigolin, longtime local historian for DeKalb and DeKalb County, will celebrate his 74th birthday Friday with a special addition: Sept. 22 will now be known as “Stephan J. Bigolin Day” in the city.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes issued a proclamation recently in special recognition of all Bigolin’s done to help share DeKalb and DeKalb County’s rich agricultural history.

Bigolin has been an educator of DeKalb County history leading tours of the Ellwood House Museum dating back as far back as 1972, according to city documents. Several years later, he started organizing and leading historical bus tours for Kishwaukee College, earning him a Board of Trustees Award of Excellence in 1992.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said that knowing Bigolin as a friend, he has always been selfless.

“I can’t think of a better way to say it, he’s a local treasure,” Nicklas said.

Shaw Local file photo – Stephan Bigolin, longtime local historian for DeKalb and DeKalb County, will celebrate his 74th birthday Friday with a special addition: Sept. 22 will now be known as “Stephan J. Bigolin Day” in the city. (Curtis Clegg)

Bigolin was not present to accept the mayor’s proclamation during a recent City Council meeting.

Mayor Cohen Barnes said Bigolin is deserving of this recognition.

“It’s been an honor to know the guy,” Barnes said. “I’m looking forward to seeing his continued contribution, even though he’s having a little bit of trouble getting around. He’s been a great asset to the city of DeKalb.”

Bigolin can often be seen more recently leading tours of cities, towns and villages put on throughout DeKalb County, city documents show. He devoted a lot of time to sharing information and insights in writing not only for the Daily Chronicle but pamphlets, books and video documentaries.

Bigolin has held memberships, offices and involvements with a number of the historical groups in DeKalb, Sycamore and the greater DeKalb County area over the years, city documents show. He co-founded the now-defunct DeKalb Landmark Commission, which led to efforts to preserve local historic sites.

Bigolin’s service was not exclusive to the local community, it extended to state level preservation as well with him serving on the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council, city documents show.