Democrat from Cortland to challenge Jeff Keicher for Illinois House 70th District in 2024

CORTLAND – A Cortland Democrat and township elected official wants to unseat incumbent State. Rep. Jeff Keicher, according to a Wednesday announcement from Randi Olson seeking to represent the 70th District.

Olson currently serves on the Cortland Board of Trustees, and says she’ll run as a Democratic for the 70th District seat in the Illinois General Assembly in 2024, according to a campaign news release. The 70th District includes portions of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties. The candidate filing period doesn’t open until Nov. 27, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. Petitions to collect voter signatures began to circulate Sept. 5.

Olson said she believes Americans’ civil rights and voting rights are under attack.

“I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for state representative,” Olson said in her campaign announcement. “My background in education and business will give me a balanced perspective in Springfield. Our civil rights and voting rights are under attack, and we are becoming more and more divided. We need to talk with one another in order to work together. As your representative I will be sure to always be available to my constituents and will fight to protect their rights.”

For the past 22 years Olson has lived alongside her husband and son in Cortland, but she’s been a DeKalb County resident since 1982, according to her campaign announcement. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from Northern Illinois University, has managed a child care facility for 20 years and taught preschool for 10 years.

“Learning to manage a large branch of a national corporation, with over 30 staff while balancing the education of preschoolers who were entrusted to us full time by their families was quite a balancing act. I enjoyed the fast-paced atmosphere, and loved taking care of the children while learning the ins and outs of running a large business at the same time,” Olson said about her previous job experience. “Learning is all about the children, their families and our country’s future. I will always advocate for that with passion.”

Olson, who works full time for an education-focused nonprofit organization, said a fiscally responsible budget that prioritizes the value of education in a community has become a top priority of hers.

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, recently announced his intentions to run for a fourth term. Olson said she believes the upcoming election cycle will be a challenge, but one she embraces.

“Make no mistake, I understand this will be a tough race. We need all hands on deck. I will need the support of your time and your donations. It must be a team effort to send me to Springfield, for all of you,” Olson said.