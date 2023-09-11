DeKalb County voters to receive new registration cards

SYCAMORE – Registered voters in DeKalb County will begin receiving new voter registration cards this week after the DeKalb County Board approved numerous changes to the county’s election precinct boundary map in June.

The total number of precincts in DeKalb County will increase by four, from 65 to 69, according to the new map. The total number of polling places will decrease by one to 39 locations.

More than 62,000 registered voters should expect to find the new voter registration cards in their mailboxes this month, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The mailings will include the voter’s voting district, voter ID number, and the name and location of their election day polling place.

We want to ensure you have an easy and positive experience voting, whether you vote by mail, early vote or vote on Election Day.” — DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims said her office is required by Illinois law to complete a verification of voter registration records.

“This process is intended to verify voter registration information for all voters and to comply with state and federal law,” Sims said. “The next election will be the general primary on March 19, 2024. We want to ensure you have an easy and positive experience voting, whether you vote by mail, early vote or vote on Election Day. If you have moved since you last voted, I encourage you to update your address with our office.”

Individuals who receive a voter card labeled for someone who no longer lives at the residence or who has passed away are encouraged to write, “no longer lives at this address,” “return to sender” or “deceased” on the card and return it to the DeKalb County clerk’s office, according to the release.

The cards also can be placed in the mail with a suggested forwarding address with no additional postage needed.

“I strongly encourage voters to look at their voter registration cards and verify that the information is correct. You should sign the new card and destroy any old registration cards,” Sims said.

Voters who haven’t voted in two consecutive federal elections will have their voting status changed to inactive, but that can be remedied by updating their voter information with the clerk’s office.

DeKalb County residents are able to register to vote or update their voter information at the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office on the second floor of the DeKalb County Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St., or online at www.dekalbcountyclerkil.gov/registration.

“I am also requesting assistance from the public in this important process to help identify voters who have moved or are deceased,” Sims said. “We take election security very seriously, and maintaining clean and accurate voter records is an important part of ensuring the integrity of our elections.”