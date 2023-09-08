Industrial-use development gathers initial support from DeKalb panel

DeKALB – A Glenview developer received the preliminary go-ahead this week to prepare 130 acres of land on DeKalb’s south side for potential industrial use.
The petitioner, Steven Goldin, had submitted a request to the city asking for the consideration of a concept plan, annexation and rezoning.
Planning and Zoning Commission action is meant to accommodate four buildings sprawled over 1.6 million square feet of space located at the northeast corner of Peace and East Gurler roads.
Project leaders are eyeing the land to be used for manufacturing, packaging, distribution and warehouses but haven’t yet identified an interested company, officials said.
Nicole Kaemerer, senior project manager for RWG Engineering, spoke on behalf of the petitioner, saying her office has been retained to assist with annexation, rezoning and concept plan approval for the property.
She said the petitioner’s request could have many benefits to the city.
“The proposed rezoning will not have a negative effect on the long-range development of adjacent properties,” Kaemerer said. “It’s consistent with the developed adjacent properties and will allow for the undeveloped properties in the area to develop under the same zoning in the future.
“With proximity to [Interstate] 88 right at the exit for Peace Road, [planned development-industrial] makes sense for the area, which is not located next to any residential developments. The proposed rezoning will have a positive impact on the adjacent property values, as it will bring new business and employment to the area.”
The panel’s approval would trigger a notice to be sent to neighboring property owners along with a future public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission should an interested business be identified for the site, officials said.
City Planner Dan Olson noted that the applicant has made one such change to its petition since submitting it to the city for consideration.
“We looked at the building coverage or floor-area ratio at the site to the west, Kraft Heinz and the Amazon buildings,” Olson said. “They did reduce the size of the buildings a little bit to match those … building coverage areas. So, it’s pretty consistent with building coverage area, too.”
At the same time, Olson said the site’s use would be consistent with what’s going on along Gurler Road with developments such as Ferrara Candy Co., Kraft Heinz and Amazon.
Olson said it makes sense that the petitioner’s request would move forward.
“This would be a big advantage in terms of economic development,” Olson said. “Again, it’s a good location right off the tollway.”
Goldin appeared before members of the Planning and Zoning Commission this week seeking the panel’s support.
“We’ve had the property since 1998, when my grandfather acquired it,” Goldin said. “It’s been farmed since then. Now we’re just making changes with what’s consistent, with what’s happening around it.”
The panel approved the petitioner’s request in a 7-0 vote.
But the actions taken by the panel this week were not final. Members of the City Council will get to have the final say on this matter at a Sept. 11 meeting, at which point a public hearing will take place on the petitioner’s request for concept plan approval, rezoning and annexation.
Goldin gave thanks to city staff for their efforts working with him.
“Everybody’s been really quite receptive,” he said. “It’s gotten us to where we are now.”