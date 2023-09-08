Glenview developer gets support for 1.6 million sq. ft. industrial project in DeKalb

A 130-acre site at Peace and Gurler Roads in southern unincorporated DeKalb is under consideration for annexation and development in the city. Owned by the Goldin family, the site would accommodate four industrial buildings for future use. The city will review the plans Sept. 5, 2023. (Concept plan published by the city of DeKalb Aug. 31, 2023 and provided by RWG Engineering and Goldin Farm Development.) (Provided by City of DeKalb)