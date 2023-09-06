Professional flyers expected at DeKalb Kite Festival this Sunday

DeKALB – Kites will fly in the sky in DeKalb this weekend for the city’s 18th annual Kite Festival – a celebration of aerodynamics, wind and human ingenuity.

Held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Kiwanis Park at the corner of South Fourth Street and Fairview Drive in DeKalb, this year’s Kite Fest will feature professional kite flyers, including Al Sparling, Darryl Waters, Anthony Catalano, Team Sky FX and Team Chicago Kite. The event is free to attend and open to all.

“There is something truly magical about magnificent kites flying high in the sky,” said DeKalb Park District Superintendent of Recreation Chrissy Tluczek. “The Park District is happy to continue this long-standing DeKalb tradition and bring joy to residents of all ages. Whether you come to test your own kite flying skills or watch the professionals in action, it’s bound to be a fantastic fall afternoon of kites, food, crafts and fun.”

2021 Kite Fest (Photo provided by the DeKalb Park District )

According to a DeKalb Park District news release, Ferrara Candy Company will sponsor a candy drop activity, where sweets fall out of the sky and children run to collect what they can. A specific time for the candy drop has not been set, organizers said, because it will be dependent on weather.

In addition to the planned activities and professional flyers, organizers hope members of the public who’ve never flown a kite before get an opportunity to try it. For those who don’t bring their own, kites will be available for purchase at the event and volunteers will have kite assembly and flying demonstrations. Manja string, or any type of glass-covered string is prohibited at the festival.

Festival parking will located at Kiwanis Park and the Sports and Recreation Center located at 1765 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb.

Food vendors will be on site for Sunday’s festivities. Kite Fest attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket to ensure they have a comfortable place to sit and eat while watching dozens of kites flutter in the sky.