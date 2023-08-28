2023 Daily Chronicle girls cross country preview: 5 to watch

Korima Gonzalez, DeKalb, jr.
Gonzalez had a very good season as a sophomore, finishing as DeKalb’s top runner in all eight of her races. She missed out on qualifying for state by a couple of seconds in 2022, so look for her to make improvements this season.
Danielle Bower, Kaneland, so.
Bower was all I-8 Conference last season as a freshman and provided the Knights with a huge spark. With an entire offseason to prepare, Bower should make waves as a sophomore.
Hayley King, Sycamore, sr.
King figures to be the leader of a Spartans team that has a realistic chance at being atop the I-8 leaderboard this year. Look for her to take a couple seconds off of her average time from last season to get into the low 20 minute range.
Abigail Lechocki, Kaneland, jr.
Coming off the heels of a good track season, Lechocki is someone who could be an factor for the Knights cross country team in 2023.
Layla Janisch, Sycamore, so.
As a freshman, Janisch ran well and was able to finish top 20 in Sycamore’s regional. After a full summer of training, Janisch should be running consistently and helping set the pace for the Spartans this year.