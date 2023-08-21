Peace Road Crossings in Sycamore could be getting new asphalt

SYCAMORE – On Monday, the Sycamore City Council will consider awarding a contract for the 2023 Peace Road Crossings and Sycamore Creek paving project.

The project would put the final layer of asphalt on Ward Boulevard and Baron Drive in the Peace Road Crossings subdivision, and on Republic Avenue, National Street and Harry S. Truman Street in the Sycamore Creek neighborhood. According to city documents, roads in Sycamore Creek were selected based on a formula that combined the percentage of homes built on a street, current conditions of the road and expected traffic.

The council is required to approved the contract to the lowest bidder. According to city documents, Crystal Lake-based Curran Contracting submitted the lowest bid at $340,609 out of three companies that are vying for the contract.

Peter Baker and Son Co. of Lake Bluff submitted a bid for the project at an estimated cost of $348,752, and Huntley-based Schroeder Asphalt Services Inc. placed a bid at an estimated cost totaling $365,043. The project is subject to Sycamore’s competitive bidding procedure, which gives preferential treatment to businesses based in DeKalb County, but none of the bidders met the criteria, according to city documents.

The project is associated with the 2023 Motor Fuel Tax project, according to city documents, and it primarily would be funded through infrastructure fees collected from individual sites within each residential development after construction is complete.

The paving project is expected to start this fall and be completed by Oct. 20.