Rain doesn’t dampen spirits of DeKalb students, parents heading into first day of school

DeKALB – Students at Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary School in DeKalb Thursday morning were ushered into the start of a new school year to the sound of ring-ding brass bells being rung by the district’s top education official, Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez.

It’s all part of a tradition that school officials hope won’t be for naught.

“You always want to make sure there’s a bell,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “Back in the day, that’s how everybody knew it was time for school. So, this is the way that I make sure everybody knows. It’s an exciting sound and kids want to ring the bell. So, that’s a good thing.”

Despite some rain in the early forecast, some parents still took time to unload their children from their vehicles and snap smartphone pictures of their children on the sidewalk before dropping them off for school.

DeKalb School District 428 board member Christopher Boyes and DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd greet students Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, as they arrive for the first day of the new school year at Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary School in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The first day of the school year typically promises to be a day filled with a lot of emotions for many, as everyone works to adjust to new schedules, classes, teachers and classmates.

Principal Donna Henry said most of her building team is returning from last year, which is a positive for her.

“Continuity is huge,” Henry said. “It provides stability for children. That predictability it helps to provide relationships. It helps when we’re beginning new initiatives and different programs for us to be able to implement with fidelity, so we’re not consistently starting over. So, that’s huge.”

DeKalb resident Krystel Austin was dropping off two of her children for school. She said she’s ecstatic for the first day of classes for her children.

“They love school,” Krystel Austin said. “They’re very excited to come back.”

Cole Austin, 6, said he feels “good” about going back to school after having the summer off.

Krystel Austin said she has to spend time at the start of every school year preparing her children to get back into a routine.

“It’s a process, that’s for sure,” Krystel Austin said.

Krystel Austin said she is looking to impress upon her children that starting a new school year should be viewed positively.

“It’s a great new adventure and they should have a good year,” Krystel Austin said.

DeKalb resident Valeria Hernandez embraced her 6-year-old son, Lorenzo Galvan, with a kiss on the cheek as she dropped him off for school. Hernandez said she’s hoping she helped him start the school year on a positive note.

“He’s very excited and a little nervous but excited, too,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said her son loves going to school.

“He loves his friends,” Hernandez said. “He loved his teacher, Ms. Schneider, but obviously hopefully he loves the new teacher, too.”

DeKalb resident Christiana Olarinde had driven her son, Stephen, to school for the first day of school. She said it’s difficult to pinpoint how she feels about her son starting the second grade this year.

“It’s mixed feelings – excited, nervous, calm,” Olarinde said.

Olarinde said her son has been looking forward to the start of the new school year.

“I think he’s more excited now with a new teacher,” she said.

Henry said she believes she’s set the tone for her building team, and everyone’s on the same page.

“Everyone’s ready from the assistants, the custodial staff, the teacher’s office,” Henry said. “Everybody understands that being a Bobcat means being safe, respectful and responsible. We are ready to see our students grow and achieve.”