Prep volleyball 2023: 5 storylines to watch

A formidable attacker out of the Little 10. A young team looking to put things together in a tough conference. And, of course, a defending state champion.
As the 2023 season prepares to begin, we take a look at five of the key volleyball storylines across the Daily Chronicle coverage area.
1. G-K returns a lot of talent from 2A title team
The Cogs did lose a couple of seniors from last year’s state champs, including middle blocker Lily Mueller. While Mueller provided a big punch up front, the Cogs still return Daily Chronicle Volleyball Player of the Year and Girls Athlete of the Year Alayna Pierce.
Pierce is the school’s all-time kills leader with 830 after posting 456 last year. She played all six rotations and added 317 digs. Also back is three-time Big Northern Conference libero of the year Hannah Langton, who had 469 digs and a school-record 2.13 serve-receive rating. She was also first-team all-area, and second-team all-area setter Alivia Keegan returns for the Cogs as well.
It’s a lot of pieces for a program that, prior to last year, had never won a volleyball sectional and ended up bringing home the school’s third state title.
2. ILY Hunt set for huge senior year
The Hinckley-Big Rock outside hitter set a school record with 248 kills and had a .273 hitting average. She was a first-team selection in the Little 10 while adding 34 aces, 47 solo blocks and 86 digs.
The Royals also look to make a leap team-wise. The program had 10 total wins from 2017-2020 but was 17-18 last year after a 15-18-1 showing in 2021. With the talent that should be back, the Royals could be set for their first winning season since at least 2013 and first regional title since 2009.
3. Young Barbs look for better DVC showing
Playing in the brutal DuPage Valley Conference masked some of the progress DeKalb made last year. Factoring out their 0-10 conference mark, the Barbs were above .500 and made a regional final. Five of the six DVC teams played for a regional title, and two reached the sectional round.
But that Barbs were loaded with seniors, as only three non-seniors were on last year’s roster. It will be interesting to see if the young group can build off what the team set in place last season.
4. Kaneland searching for fifth straight regional title
The Knights reached a sectional final last year, losing to eventual state champ St. Francis 26-24, 22-25, 25-18. They’ve won a regional in every postseason since 2018.
Interstate 8 MVP and senior libero Mia Vassallo returns for the Knights. She had 351 digs and a 96.5 serving percentage last year, plus a 2.04 serve-receive rating. The Knights also figure to bring back some power up top with middle hitter Sophie Knazur and outside hitter Rosie Karl.
5. Sycamore returns a very experienced club
There were only two seniors on last year’s team that finished 13-20 overall and 5-9 in the Interstate 8. The team also won a regional play-in game and forced Kaneland to three sets in a regional semifinal.
The pieces all seem to be in place for the Spartans to make a leap, starting with senior outside hitter Laci Neece, a second-team all-area selection. Libero Rose Morgan was an honorable mention pick as well.